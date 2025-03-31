Kalyan railway station's water supply cut temporarily over non-payment of dues

The water supply, discontinued on Saturday evening, was restored on Sunday after the railway authorities initiated the process of payment of the current bill amounting to Rs 1.17 crore

Civic authorities disconnected water supply to Kalyan railway station, a major junction on the Mumbai suburban rail network, for a day over the weekend due to non-payment of dues of Rs 4.41 crore, officials said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The water supply, discontinued on Saturday evening, was restored on Sunday after the railway authorities initiated the process of payment of the current bill amounting to Rs 1.17 crore, they said.

Despite prior notices from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the rail authorities failed to clear the outstanding dues, prompting assistant civic commissioner Sachin Tamkhede to disconnect the water supply on Saturday to the Kalyan railway station, located in Thane district, the civic body said in a release, reported PTI.

Later, following urgent discussions with the civic body, the railway authorities initiated the process for payment of Rs 1.17 crore, the current bill amount, and assured the KDMC that the remaining dues would be settled soon, it said.

KDMC Commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar subsequently directed for the immediate restoration of water supply to the station on Sunday evening, the release said, reported PTI.

Tamkhede said a meeting with railway officials will be held next week to discuss the issue of the outstanding dues.

The civic body has been conducting a drive to recover property tax and water charges for the financial year 2024-25, with March 31, 2025 set as the deadline.

Mahavitaran snaps power supply parts of govt building in Gondia over pending dues

State-run power distributor Mahavitaran has disconnected the electricity supply to the common areas of a four-storey building, housing 32 government offices, in Maharashtra's Gondia over Rs 2.65 lakh unpaid dues, an official said on Friday.

The affected areas include the lobby, entrance and toilets in the administrative building, which is used by hundreds of employees and citizens daily, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer Chandrabhan Khandait said the issue arose because many offices weren't regularly contributing to the contingency fund. "However, the offices have now agreed to pay their shares, and we hope to resolve the issue and restore power," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)