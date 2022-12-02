Karjat Yard Modification: Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block on Dec 3 and 4

In a press release, the CR said, block 1 on December 3 will be from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines and block 2 on December 4, will be from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines
Mumbai Local Train. File Pic
The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division on Friday said, it will operate a special traffic and power block on December 3 for stationing of boom portal at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard modification.
In a press release, the CR said, block 1 on December 3 will be from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm (90 minutes) from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines and block 2 on December 4, will be from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines.
It said, during the block, the running pattern of suburban trains would be-
Karjat locals leaving CSMT at 09.01 am, 09.30 am and 09.57 am will run upto Neral
CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 10.45 am, 11.19 am, 12.00 noon services will run from Neral instead of Karjat.
Khopoli locals leaving Karjat at 10.40 am and 12.00 noon will remain cancelled.
Karjat locals leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am and 12.40 pm will remain cancelled.
Also Read: Mumbai: Delivery boy held for molesting Khar woman at her home
Following Express trains will be regulated at Lonavala, Palasdhari and arrive destination behind schedule
Train No 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Superfast Express
Train No 16587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express
Train No 11014 Coimbatore-LTTExpress
It further said, during block 2 on December 4, from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines
It said, during the block, the running pattern of suburban trains would be-
Karjat locals leaving CSMT at 09.30 am and 09.57 am will run upto Neral
CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 11.19 am and 12.00 noon will run from Neral instead of Karjat.
Khopoli local leaving Karjat at 12.00 noon and Karjat local leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am will remain cancelled.
11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express will arrive destination behind schedule
No suburban services will be available between Neral and Khopoli during the block period.
CR have requested the passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.