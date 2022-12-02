×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Karjat Yard Modification Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block on Dec 3 and 4

Karjat Yard Modification: Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block on Dec 3 and 4

Updated on: 02 December,2022 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a press release, the CR said, block 1 on December 3 will be from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines and block 2 on December 4, will be from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines

Karjat Yard Modification: Central Railway to operate special traffic and power block on Dec 3 and 4

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic


The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division on Friday said, it will operate a special traffic and power block on December 3 for stationing of boom portal at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard modification. 


In a press release, the CR said, block 1 on December 3 will be from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm (90 minutes) from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines and block 2 on December 4, will be from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines.



It said, during the block, the running pattern of suburban trains would be- 


Karjat locals leaving CSMT at 09.01 am, 09.30 am and 09.57 am will run upto Neral 

CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 10.45 am, 11.19 am, 12.00 noon services will run from Neral instead of Karjat.

Khopoli locals leaving Karjat at 10.40 am and 12.00 noon will remain cancelled.

Karjat locals leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am and 12.40 pm will remain cancelled.

Also Read: Mumbai: Delivery boy held for molesting Khar woman at her home

Following Express trains will be regulated at Lonavala, Palasdhari and arrive destination behind schedule

Train No 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Superfast Express 
Train No 16587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express 
Train No 11014 Coimbatore-LTTExpress 

It further said, during block 2 on December 4, from 11.20 am to 12.20 pm from Bhivpuri Road to Palasdhari on all lines

It said, during the block, the running pattern of suburban trains would be- 

Karjat locals leaving CSMT at 09.30 am and 09.57 am will run upto Neral 
CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 11.19 am and 12.00 noon will run from Neral instead of Karjat.

Khopoli local leaving Karjat at 12.00 noon and Karjat local leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am will remain cancelled.

11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express will arrive destination behind schedule

No suburban services will be available between Neral and Khopoli during the block period.

CR have requested the passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news indian railways central railway news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK