The 550-metric-ton northern girder of the Karnak Railway Flyover has been successfully shifted into place, marking a significant milestone in the reconstruction of the flyover connecting Masjid Bunder and P. D'Mello Road.

In a major milestone for the Karnak Railway Flyover project, the 550-metric-ton northern girder, an essential part of the flyover connecting the Masjid Bunder Railway Station with P. D'Mello Road, has been successfully shifted into place in the railway section.

The Central Railway administration carried out this complex operation between 01:30 and 04:00 on Friday, 31st January 2025, during a special block, which allowed for both traffic and power supply interruptions. The work was completed within a window of two and a half hours, marking a significant achievement.

Previously, on Sunday, 26th January 2025, the girder shifting process was delayed by 12 meters due to some technical difficulties. However, the coordination between the Municipal Corporation and the Central Railway administration overcame these hurdles, ensuring the completion of the girder shifting operation on 31st January 2025.

The operation was technically challenging, and expert guidance was sought from M/s Wrights Ltd for the procedure. Central Railway worked closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the flyover team successfully completed the task under the leadership of BMC Commissioner, Mr. Bhushan Gaggarani. The team included Chief Engineer (Bridge) Mr. Uttam Shrote, Deputy Chief Engineer (City) Mr. Rajesh Mule, and various other officials and staff who meticulously planned and executed the work.

Following the special block by the Central Railway, the next step will involve the installation of the steel girder. The flyover is vital for traffic movement in South Mumbai, connecting areas such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammed Ali Road. The existing Karnak Bridge on Lokmanya Tilak Road had become unsafe, prompting the BMC to initiate its reconstruction.

Under the project, the northern steel girder, weighing 550 metric tons, was moved within 9.30 meters in a trial operation on 14th January 2025. The final shifting of the girder was completed in stages, with 58 meters shifted overnight between 25th and 26th January. However, technical difficulties delayed the final 12 meters, but these issues were resolved by the combined efforts of BMC and Central Railway, enabling the successful completion on 31st January 2025.

The work was overseen by technical experts from M/s Wrights Ltd under the guidance of Central Railway’s approved plans. After the girder is successfully installed, further tasks such as the piling foundation for the approach roads, concrete work, and load testing will follow as per the schedule. BMC is planning to complete the remaining works in parallel with the installation of anti-crash barriers and the erection of electricity poles to ensure timely completion.

The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2025, with the bridge opening for traffic shortly after. The BMC aims to complete the flyover with all necessary infrastructure and safety features while reducing delays during construction.