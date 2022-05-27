Breaking News
'Keeping my fingers crossed,' says Arbaaz Merchant's father after Aryan Khan gets clean chit

Updated on: 27 May,2022 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested along with his friend Aryan Khan and others, has not been given clean chit in the cruise ship drugs case

Arbaaz Merchant. Pic/ Shadab Khan


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and five others in the Cordelia cruise drug case. The name of Aryan's friend, Arbaaz Merchant who was among the 20 arrested, however, was not in the list of those given clean chit.

Speaking exclusively to mid-day.com, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant said, “I am keeping my fingers crossed. Since the matter is subjudice, I can’t comment on the matter further.”




The NCB, led by Sameer Wankhede, had arrested 20 accused in the case and now the SIT has dropped charges against six of them, including Aryan Khan


