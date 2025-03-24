Rohit Patil, Maharashtra’s youngest MLA at just 25, voiced concerns about the state’s healthcare system. On Friday, in his speech on the Budget, Patil urged the government to prioritise and expedite reforms to address pressing issues plaguing the health sector

Rohit Patil, who represents Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal Assembly, demanded basic hygiene checks in govt-run hospitals. Representation pic

“Kerala has a practice of printing the days of the week on bed sheets to ensure that they are changed daily. In fact, whenever a health officer conducts a surprise visit, they check whether the right bed sheet is pressed in service on that particular day. I feel, the Maharashtra government, too, should adopt a similar system,” suggested Patil, son of the late R R Patil (a close confidante of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and who had served as state home minister).



Rohit Patil, MLA

Last year (December 2024), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report had mentioned a shortage of doctors and infrastructure in Maharashtra. According to the audit report for the period 2016-22, there was a shortage of 40 per cent of the sanctioned posts for gynaecologists, anaesthetists, radiologists and chest medicine specialists. Besides this, the overall shortage was pegged at 27 per cent among doctors and 35 per cent among nurses and 31 per cent in paramedical staff.

Expressing concern over a case—medicine procurement from two non-existent companies--Patil, who represents Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal assembly, demanded that the state should have proper policy for healthcare and a system in place to improve services.

Further taking a dig at those who, in their speeches give examples of health services provided by Western countries to its citizens, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA said, “While we talk about health services provided by developed countries, look at issues we are facing in Maharashtra—shortage of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and many other issues plague the health sector. Maharashtra is the number one state, but what kind of services are we giving to the common man and taxpayers?” Patil questioned and urged the government to give priority to providing affordable medical services.

Speaker bats for first-time MLAs

Last week, during the State Legislative Assembly, Speaker of the House Rahul Narwekar stated that senior political leaders and group leaders on the floor of the assembly, from all political parties should ensure that first timers get an opportunity to speak on the Budget in the assembly. “First timers do not get opportunities to participate in the discussion on the Budget. It is the responsibility of senior leaders in the assembly to ensure that they get time for the same. While sending names of members who will be participating in the Budget discussion, they [political leaders] should take care to include newly elected representatives’ names too,” the Speaker suggested.