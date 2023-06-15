Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Khar resident loses Rs 15L to extortionists

Khar resident loses Rs 1.5L to extortionists

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Accused kept ‘lending’ cash, threatening to leak morphed pics if victim didn’t pay double the sum

Khar resident loses Rs 1.5L to extortionists

The accused would call the complainant repeated and share UPI links. Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Khar resident loses Rs 1.5L to extortionists
x
00:00

Scamsters have extorted a Khar resident of Rs 1.5 lakh using a unique modus operandi—they kept depositing large sums of money into his bank account and then threatened to release morphed images of him, as well as his loved ones, if he failed to pay back double these amounts in a short span of time. The 43-year-old complainant told the police that from May 13 to date, his tormentors were constantly depositing Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 into his account.


The complainant, who requested anonymity, told mid-day, “I am constantly receiving messages and calls via WhatsApp and the person on the other end shares various UPI links and a list of my phone contacts and threatens to release morphed images of me and my entire family unless I pay up." He added, “I have paid them nearly R1.5 lakh to date, but they are constantly calling and abusing me. Since I have been unemployed for the past few months, my family has been  using my retired father's pension to make ends meet."


Asked if he had installed a loan app, the man replied in the negative, saying, “I wonder where they got my number and details from. My eleven-year-old son used to use my mobile phone. I thought he had installed a loan app but when I checked, I found no such software.” The complainant claimed that he had to borrow money from friends and relatives to pay the accused.Fed up, he finally opened up about the matter to a friend who suggested that he get an FIR registered.


On June 12, the complainant finally approached the Khar police. An officer of the Khar police station said, “We have registered the case under Sections 385, 420 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43, 66(c), 66(d) and 67 of the IT Act. We have begun the investigation."

Do you practice ecotourism?
khar mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK