Khar resident loses Rs 1.5L to extortionists

Accused kept ‘lending’ cash, threatening to leak morphed pics if victim didn’t pay double the sum

The accused would call the complainant repeated and share UPI links. Representation Pic

Scamsters have extorted a Khar resident of Rs 1.5 lakh using a unique modus operandi—they kept depositing large sums of money into his bank account and then threatened to release morphed images of him, as well as his loved ones, if he failed to pay back double these amounts in a short span of time. The 43-year-old complainant told the police that from May 13 to date, his tormentors were constantly depositing Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 into his account.

The complainant, who requested anonymity, told mid-day, “I am constantly receiving messages and calls via WhatsApp and the person on the other end shares various UPI links and a list of my phone contacts and threatens to release morphed images of me and my entire family unless I pay up." He added, “I have paid them nearly R1.5 lakh to date, but they are constantly calling and abusing me. Since I have been unemployed for the past few months, my family has been using my retired father's pension to make ends meet."

Asked if he had installed a loan app, the man replied in the negative, saying, “I wonder where they got my number and details from. My eleven-year-old son used to use my mobile phone. I thought he had installed a loan app but when I checked, I found no such software.” The complainant claimed that he had to borrow money from friends and relatives to pay the accused.Fed up, he finally opened up about the matter to a friend who suggested that he get an FIR registered.

On June 12, the complainant finally approached the Khar police. An officer of the Khar police station said, “We have registered the case under Sections 385, 420 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43, 66(c), 66(d) and 67 of the IT Act. We have begun the investigation."