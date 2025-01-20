Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Team India for historic performance

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Team India for historic performance

Updated on: 20 January,2025 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fadnavis said that the captain of the women's team, Priyanka Ingale, and the men's team, Pratik Waikar, have achieved a unique feat and made Maharashtra proud

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Team India for historic performance

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Team India for historic performance
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Indian Men's and Women's for registering victories in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in Delhi on Sunday. 





Expressing happiness over this memorable victory, CM Fadnavis said that the captain of the women's team, Priyanka Ingale, and the skipper of men's team, Pratik Waikar, have achieved a unique feat to make Maharashtra proud.

"The sons and daughters of Maharashtra have made India proud in the first World Cup. The captain of the world champion women's team, Priyanka Ingle, as well as players Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, and Vaishnavi Pawar, and the men's team captain Pratik Waikar, along with Suyash Gargate, Aniket Pote, Aditya Ganpule and Ramji Kashyap are to be commended for this historic achievement," CM Fadnavis said. 

The coaches of both the teams coach, Shirin Godbole and Prachitai Waikar, as well as physiotherapist Dr Amit Rawhate, have also played a big role in this victory, Fadnavis said. "All of them have brought unforgettable laurels for the country with their teamwork. Along with the hard work of the players, the support of their families is also important in this achievement. Heartiest congratulations to all of them and best wishes to the players for their future endeavours," Fadnavis tweeted. 

PM Modi hails Indian men's, women's teams for Kho Kho 2025 World Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's and men's teams on winning the Kho Kho 2025 World Cup title and said it was a great day for Indian sports.

The Indian men's team beat Nepal 54-36 in the final to win the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Earlier in the day, the women were also crowned the champions after defeating Nepal in the final. 

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital, the men's and women's teams produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis news sports news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK