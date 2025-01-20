Fadnavis said that the captain of the women's team, Priyanka Ingale, and the men's team, Pratik Waikar, have achieved a unique feat and made Maharashtra proud

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Indian Men's and Women's for registering victories in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in Delhi on Sunday.

Indian Men's Kho Kho Team Makes History with Inaugural World Cup Victory!



The celebration doesn't stop here!

Congratulations to the Indian Men's Kho Kho team for their spectacular win over Nepal, clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title!



A special mention to… pic.twitter.com/oXIKlBXlR4 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 19, 2025

Expressing happiness over this memorable victory, CM Fadnavis said that the captain of the women's team, Priyanka Ingale, and the skipper of men's team, Pratik Waikar, have achieved a unique feat to make Maharashtra proud.

From Tradition to Triumph! 🇮🇳🏆✨

Women's Team Wins First-Ever Kho Kho World Cup!



What an incredible achievement!

Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Women's Team for clinching the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup!



This remarkable victory reflects their unmatched skill,… pic.twitter.com/xlqrUCjabb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 19, 2025

"The sons and daughters of Maharashtra have made India proud in the first World Cup. The captain of the world champion women's team, Priyanka Ingle, as well as players Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, and Vaishnavi Pawar, and the men's team captain Pratik Waikar, along with Suyash Gargate, Aniket Pote, Aditya Ganpule and Ramji Kashyap are to be commended for this historic achievement," CM Fadnavis said.

The coaches of both the teams coach, Shirin Godbole and Prachitai Waikar, as well as physiotherapist Dr Amit Rawhate, have also played a big role in this victory, Fadnavis said. "All of them have brought unforgettable laurels for the country with their teamwork. Along with the hard work of the players, the support of their families is also important in this achievement. Heartiest congratulations to all of them and best wishes to the players for their future endeavours," Fadnavis tweeted.

PM Modi hails Indian men's, women's teams for Kho Kho 2025 World Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's and men's teams on winning the Kho Kho 2025 World Cup title and said it was a great day for Indian sports.

The Indian men's team beat Nepal 54-36 in the final to win the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Earlier in the day, the women were also crowned the champions after defeating Nepal in the final.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital, the men's and women's teams produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

