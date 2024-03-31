Breaking News
Konkan Railway gets a new Chairman and Managing Director

Updated on: 31 March,2024 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Santosh Kumar Jha, an Indian Railway Traffic Services Officer of 1992 batch will take charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway

Santosh Kumar Jha

Santosh Kumar Jha, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of 1992 batch will take charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway from April 1.

Jha, M.Sc. in Geology from Lucknow University and MBA in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Prior to his current appointment, Jha served as the Director (Operations & Commercial) at Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Jha has also held the position of Head of Operations in major divisions of Railways and has led significant business units in the logistics sector. He has a rich 28 years experience in Operations, Infrastructure Planning, and Business Development. His experience spans over more than 15 years in Commercial and Business Development roles in Railways and the Logistics sector.

His expertise extends to handling Custom procedures, leading Training and Rajbhasha Divisions, and playing a pivotal role in Strategic Planning. He has been instrumental in setting up Multi-modal Logistic Hubs, Sidings, and Private Freight Terminals (PFTs).




