'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it

'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

Representative Image


A video has surfaced showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai.


Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it.



A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.


The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but an investigation has been started, a local police official said.

The police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, the official said.

