Passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh created chaos at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district after failing to board overcrowded Prayagraj-bound trains. Authorities promise stricter security and special trains to manage the rush.

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Kumbh-bound passengers clash at Madhya Pradesh railway stations over overcrowding x 00:00

Chaos erupted at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district when Kumbh-bound passengers hurled stones at trains after being unable to board due to overcrowding, officials stated on Tuesday. The incidents occurred on Monday night at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, the passengers grew agitated when those inside packed Prayagraj-bound trains refused to open the doors and windows to accommodate more people. Visuals that surfaced on social media show frustrated individuals shouting, throwing stones, and attempting to forcefully open the doors of a train at both stations.

RK Singh, a passenger from Chhatarpur, told reporters that he had been travelling to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at the Sangam. However, he claimed he was unable to board the train as its doors and windows were closed. Singh added that even after the Government Railway Police (GRP) opened the doors of a train at Chhatarpur station, the extreme overcrowding meant many passengers, including himself, could not board.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Jhansi railway division, acknowledged the reports of unrest at the two railway stations. According to PTI, Singh assured that stricter security measures would be implemented in coordination with local authorities to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

He added that the Railways has been running frequent trains to Prayagraj and, if necessary, special trains are being arranged to meet the demand. However, Singh emphasised the need for passengers’ cooperation to ensure smooth operations.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has drawn millions of pilgrims from across the country, leading to unprecedented demand for transportation. The situation highlights the logistical challenges of managing such massive gatherings.

According to PTI reports, the local administration is now under pressure to bolster arrangements at railway stations to handle the surge of travellers. Authorities have also called for better crowd control measures and public awareness to maintain order at transit points.

(With inputs from PTI)