Officials say after final report on hotel’s potential violations is sent to civic chief, action could be taken.Meanwhile, the basement where the studio was set up was found to be illegal based on Monday’s inspection. The stage, which measures 21.70 metres in length, 7.5 metres in width and 2.8 metres in height, was also checked

Police outside the Unicontinental, which houses the Habitat studio, on March 25. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: BMC demands permissions from Unicontinental owner x 00:00

Following stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s controversial performance at the Habitat studio in Khar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the owner and management of the Unicontinental hotel, which houses the venue, to submit all approvals and permissions to its officials. The BMC ward office will also verify the hotel’s original plan and inspection report.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the municipal corporation is checking whether the building rules were followed correctly and if any violations happened. A report about any problems will be made and sent to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Workers of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena protest against Kunal Kamra’s comments on the premises of the hotel

On Monday, a team from the H West ward inspected the hotel and studio. “We have asked the hotel management to submit all necessary permissions and approvals. If they fail to do this, they will face action. After the final report on the potential violations at the hotel is sent to the civic chief, action will be taken following his approval. Action will also be taken for using the basement as a studio,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the basement where the studio was set up was found to be illegal based on Monday’s inspection. The stage, which measures 21.70 metres in length, 7.5 metres in width and 2.8 metres in height, was also checked. According to the official, the basement couldn’t be used for the studio as per the approval granted by the authorities.

The case

THE MIDC police registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, referring to him as a “gaddar” (traitor) during a stand-up comedy show in Khar West, the video of which was uploaded on YouTube on March 23. The performance sparked outrage among Shinde faction supporters, who vandalised the Unicontinental, where another comedy show was going on, later that day.