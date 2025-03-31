The UBT Sena leader also drew parallels with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had been provided special security during her clash with the Shiv Sena. Raut demanded that the Maharashtra government extend similar protection to Kamra in light of the threats against him

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that ministers in the Maharashtra state cabinet are openly issuing threats against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, calling for him to be "shot and hanged immediately" over his controversial remarks regarding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Raut expressed concerns over Kamra’s security, stating that certain cabinet ministers were advocating extreme action against him. He strongly criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to intervene in what he described as blatant lawlessness.

“Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly. They are demanding that Kamra be shot and hanged immediately. All this lawlessness is happening under the watch of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is silently observing the situation,” ANI quoted Raut as saying.

The UBT Sena leader also drew parallels with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had been provided special security during her clash with the Shiv Sena. Raut demanded that the Maharashtra government extend similar protection to Kamra in light of the threats against him.

“I demand that the Maharashtra government provide special protection to Kunal Kamra. Kangana Ranaut was also given special security when she had a rift with us. The same should apply in Kamra’s case,” Raut said.

The security concerns surrounding Kamra have escalated following the filing of three additional cases against him at Khar police station in Mumbai, relating to his alleged contentious remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. These complaints were lodged by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

As per Mumbai Police, Kamra has been summoned for questioning at Khar police station on March 31. This marks the third summons issued to the comedian in connection with a case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Kamra had previously failed to appear before the police on two earlier occasions.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs registered against him. Justice Sunder Mohan, hearing the case, provided interim relief until April 7, subject to certain conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)