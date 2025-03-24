Addressing mediapersons here, Nirupam then accused Kamra of being affiliated with the Congress and leftist ideology, asserting that his comments were a deliberate attack on Shinde.

Sanjay Nirupam goes all out on Kunal Kamra

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: "Until Kunal Kamra apologises, we will not leave him.." says Sanjay Nirupam x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam slammed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that the funding for his show came from "Matoshree" and sought Kamra's apology.



Matoshree is the residence and ancestral home of former chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.



The Shiv Sena leader also said that Kamra's act was politically motivated and that unless the artiste apologies the Shiv Sena party workers "will not leave him." .



"The place where this show was recorded and the booking money for it came from Matoshree, from Uddhav Thackeray, and that is why Eknath Shinde Sahab has been targeted. Until Kunal Kamra apologises for his statement, we will not leave him. Our people are searching for him, but we have come to know that he is not in Mumbai and has probably fled from here. We will not leave him until he apologizes..."



Addressing mediapersons here, Nirupam then accused Kamra of being affiliated with the Congress and leftist ideology, asserting that his comments were a deliberate attack on Shinde.



"Kunal Kamra is a person from Rahul Gandhi and Congress ecosystem, he is a man of leftist ideology and a close friend of Sanjay Raut. He walked with Rahul Gandhi in padyatra, and his picture came out with Sanjay Raut, he also met Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. And now, in the name of stand-up comedy, he has made a very low-level comment on our supreme leader, Eknath Shinde," Nirupam said.



An FIR has already been lodged against Kamra at the MIDC police station, Nirupam confirmed and said Kamra needs to be taught a lesson.



"At present, an FIR has been lodged against him in MIDC police station, but if he does not apologise, the law will do its work in its way, and we will do our work in our way," Nirupam stated.



"Freedom of expression exists in this country, but it should not be misused. Kunal Kamra has misused it. He has used abusive words. This is not satire and humour; this is not comedy, it is shallowness. Shiv Sena has made sure that such shallow people will be taught a lesson...," he added.



The controversy happened after Kunal Kamra allegedly made some defamatory remarks about Shinde during a stand-up comedy performance which he uploaded on his YouTube channel



On Monday, Mumbai police arrested 12 people for destroying the properties and vandalizing the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where standup artiste Kunal Kamra performed his recent show for YouTube 'Naya Bharat'.



(With ANI inputs)





ADVERTISEMENT