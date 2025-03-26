The sentiments expressed by UP CM Yogi were also supported by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who took a firm stance on the offensive remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. While speaking in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny.

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: UP CM Yogi reacts on the offensive comments made by the stand-up artist x 00:00

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra's derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has drawn a sharp criticism from several political leaders, and now Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also reacted on the same.

Yogi Adityanath said that the freedom of expression does not allow individuals to use it as a means to attack someone, emphasizing that law should take action against such people "who are creating differences in the country."

Mumbai Police on March 24 registered an FIR against Kamra based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Later, the comedian was was summoned by Mumbai Police on Tuesday.



In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Freedom of expression is in the realm of law. It should be in the realm of constitutional values. And in that realm, there is freedom of expression. The freedom of your personality cannot be used to attack someone else. It is unfortunate that some people have considered the freedom of this individual as their birthright to divide the country and increase the division. And I feel that the law should take action against such people who are creating a difference in the country," CM Yogi said.



The sentiments expressed by UP CM Yogi were also supported by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who took a firm stance on the offensive remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. While speaking in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny.



Kamra had shared videos of his stand-up show held at The Habitat venue in Mumbai following which the venue was ranasacked. Following the incident, police arrested 12 Shiv Sena members for their involvement in the vandalism.



Kunal Kamra later released a statement on his official social media handle stating that he would not "apologise" for his act. Kamra also in his reply to political leaders who "threatened" to teach him a lesson stated that the "inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge."

(With ANI inputs)



"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", Kunal Kamra's statement added.



Kamra stated that he would not 'apologise' for his comments and made it clear that he does not fear any "mob". (ANI)