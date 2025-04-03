Breaking News
Kunal Kamra row: Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal demands to halt ticket sales for comedian's upcoming shows

Kunal Kamra row: Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal demands to halt ticket sales for comedian's upcoming shows

Updated on: 03 April,2025 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal raised concerns over Kamra's controversial content in a letter on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a formal complaint from a Shiv Sena representative seeking an investigation into Kamra's financial transactions linked to his content

Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal (above) raised concerns over Kamra's controversial content. File Pic

Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary Rahool N Kanal has urged BookMyShow to halt ticket sales for comedian Kunal Kamra’s upcoming shows.


In a letter dated April 2, Kanal expressed concerns about Kamra’s controversial content and its possible influence on public sentiment.


In the letter, Kanal stated, "I, Rahool N Kanal, am addressing this letter in my capacity as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention a matter of significant public interest concerning the operations of BookMyShow," adding "It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Mr Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual offensive behavior," reported ANI.


Kanal also condemned Kamra for allegedly running a vilification campaign against prominent public figures, including the Prime Minister of India, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other notable personalities.

Rahool claimed, "These actions appear to be part of a broader criminal conspiracy, driven by motives that extend far beyond humor or satire."

Kanal emphasised that Kamra's provocative remarks could incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony, particularly in Mumbai, a city known for its vibrant diversity.

The letter concludes with a strong appeal to Big Tree Entertainment and BookMyShow: "I earnestly request that you refrain from publishing or promoting Mr. Kamra's shows on your platform. Continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city."

Apart from the request to BookMyShow, Kunal Kamra is also facing legal scrutiny. On April 3, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a formal complaint from a Shiv Sena representative seeking an investigation into Kamra's financial transactions linked to his content.

The complaint alleges that Kamra received funds from various countries through his videos, raising concerns over the sources of his income.

This comes after the Mumbai Police issued a third notice to Kamra, asking him to appear on April 5 for questioning regarding his satirical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video, "Naya Bharat."

The police revealed that Kamra had previously been called for questioning but failed to appear.

"Mumbai Police has issued a third notice to Kunal Kamra to appear on 5th April and record his statement. He had been called twice before but did not appear," an official stated, reported ANI.

As per ANI, three separate cases have been registered against Kunal Kamra at Khar Police Station based on complaints from the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

The controversy escalated after Kamra’s recent “gaddar” (traitor) joke, allegedly directed at Eknath Shinde.

Replying to the police action, Kamra expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to his audience and said, "I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

Earlier, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, with conditions, after he sought transit bail citing threats following his satirical comments. 

(With inputs from ANI)

