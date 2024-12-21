The Kurla police informed the court that they had completed their preliminary investigation and requested judicial custody for the accused

Sanjay More, driver of the electric bus involved in the Dec 9 mishap, produced in court. File pic

Listen to this article Kurla BEST bus crash: Court sends driver Sanjay More to judicial custody x 00:00

The Kurla court has remanded the accused bus driver, Sanjay More (54), to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurla police informed the court that they had completed their preliminary investigation and requested judicial custody for the accused.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles department has initiated the process of revoking the driving licence of the bus driver involved in the December 9 Kurla BEST bus accident, which left nine persons dead and around 40 injured, officials said.

More will not be able to drive any vehicle once his licence, which he has held for the past 23 years, is revoked, the officials said.

Days after the horrific Kurla BEST bus crash, a 22-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the accident, on Thursday succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to nine, the civic officials said.

The deceased was identified as Mehtab Shaikh, who had been undergoing medical treatment at a hospital for his injuries was declared dead at 11:45 am on Thursday, the officials said.

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in the Kurla area on December 9.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Following the incident, the BEST had set up a five-member committee to investigate the crash.