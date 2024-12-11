Afreen Shah, 19, was walking back from Kurla station after finishing the first day of work in her new job when she was mowed down by runaway BEST bus

Afreen Shah was walking near Kurla bus depot when tragedy struck. After reaching Kurla railway station, the teen, who could not find an empty auto, called her father, asking if a family member could pick her up. She was told that no one who could drive was free. Shivam, 18, a college student, had stepped out of his father’s shop to grab a quick snack when he was fatally struck by the bus. Vijay Gaikwad, 70, a retired railway staffer, was stepping out to get photocopies of some documents. Anam Muzzafar Shaikh, a 20-year-old aspiring baker, was run over while riding pillion on her father’s two-wheeler. The older man is battling for his life in a private hospital. Kurla residents Islam Ansari, 49, a driver and father to four sons, and Farooq Chaudhary, 56, were also crushed to death.

When Afreen Shah left home to begin life as a working professional on Monday morning, little did her family know it would be the last time they would see her alive. The 19-year-old Kurla resident was returning home on foot after joining a private company when she was seriously injured in the mishap on SG Barve Marg. As she could not find an empty autorickshaw after reaching Kurla railway station, the teen had called her father, asking if a family member could pick her up.

However, she was informed that no one who could drive was free. The teenager’s relatives told mid-day that she was filled with excitement about starting her professional journey. Her uncle, Mohamed Yusuf, said, “The sudden loss has left us in deep shock and our grief is unbearable. Her father and other relatives are inconsolable.” He added, “Having finished her first day on the job, Afreen was looking for an autorickshaw to return home. Unable to locate one, she called her father from the railway station, asking if someone could come and pick her up. Since no one was home, and her father was busy with some other work, he [the father] advised Afreen to walk home.”

Abdul Rashid Shah, a relative, continued, “Someone found her phone at the accident spot and dialled the last number, which was her father’s. We immediately rushed to the hospital. After reaching there, we learned that she had passed away.” He added, “We live in a joint family but every member who could drive was out. Hence, we asked her to walk home as she was unable to find an autorickshaw. We never imagined this would be the last day of her life.” An uncle of the deceased said, “She was so happy about this job. We never imagined that the first day of her career would also be the last day of her life.”