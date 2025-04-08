Three lives were lost and six others injured after a car rammed into pedestrians in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area. The inebriated driver has been arrested, sparking public protests and strong political reactions

Wreckage of an SUV car after a man rammed it into pedestrians, killing at least two and seriously injuring several others. PIC/PTI

The driver of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Jaipur has been arrested, police confirmed on Monday. The horrific crash in the city’s Nahargarh area led to the death of three individuals and injured six others, sparking widespread public outrage and calls for justice.

According to ANI, the accused has been identified as Usman, a man reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police revealed that his vehicle struck multiple pedestrians and other vehicles before coming to a halt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, speaking to ANI, stated, “The accused, Usman, has been arrested. He was in an inebriated state. Three people have died and six were injured. Out of the six injured, three have been discharged from the hospital while the remaining three are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.”

The SUV has been recovered by the police, and a detailed investigation is underway. Usman, who deals in medical equipment, was driving a company-owned vehicle.

The tragedy triggered immediate protests across the city, with demonstrators demanding strict punishment for the accused. Political reactions soon followed, with Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Balmukund Acharya alleging that the incident was intentional. “The accused, Usman Hasan, has done this deliberately. He is a Congress functionary and should be hanged,” Acharya told ANI. He further claimed that Congress MLA Amin Kagzi was attempting to shield the accused, vowing that justice would be ensured.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling for stringent legal action. “The incident of a drunk driver mowing down more than half a dozen people in Jaipur is deeply disturbing. Such criminals must be tried under serious charges,” he said, according to ANI.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also commented, urging swift justice. “This tragic accident has claimed innocent lives. Strict action should be taken against the guilty so that families receive justice,” he told ANI.

The case has brought into sharp focus the need for road safety, stringent enforcement of drunk-driving laws, and accountability, as Rajasthan mourns yet another avoidable tragedy.

(With inputs from ANI)