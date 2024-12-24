The court will hear the bail application on January 2 after a police report on the case is submitted

The BEST bus ran through vehicles on December 9. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus x 00:00

The accused driver in the Kurla accident approached the sessions court on Tuesday, seeking bail, claiming that the bus that was involved in the death of nine people and injuring 49 others, had a mechanical fault. Sanjay More, the accused, has been asserting that he saw a spark in the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the bail application, we are stating that the BEST bus had a mechanical fault, which may have caused the accident. The police had obtained 11 days of police custody, and now he is in judicial custody. We filed a bail application because More’s custody is no longer necessary. The court has agreed to hear the argument on January 2 and has instructed the Kurla police to submit a report on the bail application,” said Samadhan Sulane, advocate for Sanjay More.

mid-day had previously reported that More had claimed to have seen a small spark in the bus before losing control. However, the police said, “Though he insists that he saw a spark in the BEST bus, both the RTO and the BEST reports indicate there was no mechanical fault. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence.”