Kurla building collapse: This family had moved in just five days ago

Mother, son rescued, but father dies after they shifted to ill-fated building due to low rent; residents had opposed BMC move to declare it dilapidated in 2016

Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble of Naik Nagar society on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Baliya family had moved to Naik Nagar society in Kurla just five days ago as their previous building was declared dilapidated, but they could not avoid a tragedy as their current building collapsed on Monday. While the mother and son were rescued after 11 hours, the father perished. The collapse of the building, which was declared dilapidated by BMC in 2016 and later taken off the list as residents promised to take up repairs, has claimed 19 lives so far and injured 14. Nehru Nagar police have arrested Dilip Vishwas, the contractor who provided accommodation to some of the victims.



Devika Baliya, 42 and Prit Baliya, 17

Ramesh Baliya, 50; his wife Devika, 42; and son Prit Baliya, 17, had moved to this building as the rent was low and the previous building where they were staying was declared dilapidated, said a close relative, advocate Kanta Maheshwari. “When we learnt about the incident, we ran here but could not see anything clearly due to darkness. We returned early in the morning and found there was noise coming from their room. After a long operation, the rescue team managed to find Devika and Prit,” said Maheshwari.

Devika and Prit have been admitted at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital along with other injured residents. Another relative, Ammal Kannar, said, “We are not aware if this building is dilapidated.”



Devika Baliya being taken to Rajawadi Hospital on a stretcher

‘Informed contractor’

As many as 19 people were declared dead in the collapse of the ground plus 3-storey building with around 20 flats. Among the victims is one one Ajay Baspor, 28, who had come to Mumbai from Bihar looking for jobs. Sanjay Manjhi, 35, a survivor and Ajay’s neighbour from Bihar, said, “We work as carpenters in a nearby building. It is the contractor who rented this house for us.”

Speaking of Ajay, he said, “He is survived by a wife, a son and a daughter. Ajay was the sole earning member of the family.” Ramraj Sahani, another survivor who sustained injuries, said, “There was a loud noise and we felt that the building was collapsing. We don’t even know how we managed to come out.”



Injured migrant workers at the hospital after receiving first-aid

Another survivor said, “The plaster of the roof and pillars have fallen in many places since we started staying here. We had even complained to the contractor about the same.” “Nine of us lived here together as we all work for the same contractor. All my roommates are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he added.

