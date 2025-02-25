The relatives of deceased Afreen Abdul Salim Shahu (19), Mohammed Islam Mohammed Nizam Ansari (49), and Mehtab Shaikh (22) were handed over cheques on Tuesday, a BEST spokesperson said

SVR Srinivas, holding the additional charge of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) General Manager, on Tuesday presented the first set of cheques of Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance to the three relatives of the victims of the Kurla bus accident, the officials said.

The relatives of deceased Afreen Abdul Salim Shahu (19), Mohammed Islam Mohammed Nizam Ansari (49), and Mehtab Shaikh (22) were handed over cheques on Tuesday, a BEST spokesperson said.

It may be recalled that the accident occurred around 10:30 pm on December 9, when a BEST bus driver on route 332 from Kurla to Andheri lost control of the bus.

It ploughed through pedestrians and vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into a building wall, killing nine pedestrians and injuring 40 others.

Shocking visuals of minutes before the horrific Kurla BEST bus crash took place showed the horrific accident. The CCTV footage from the BEST bus in the Kurla crash had showed the panic among the passengers present inside the vehicle.

In the CCTV footage of inside the BEST bus and the spot where the accident took place shows panicking commuters inside the bus figuring out as to why the bus was on a rampage.

Moreover, the conductor of the bus was seen shocked to see the driver rashly driving and crashing into whatever was on the way of the BEST bus.

Moments later, panicked passengers, some of them elderly are seen attempting to save their lives as they witnessed the uncontrollable speeding bus going on dashing people and vehicles coming its way.

The police investigations into the horrific Kurla bus accident had revealed that the bus driver identified as Sanjay More, 54, began operating the electric BEST bus just days before the crash took place.

More's alleged negligence had killed 9 and injured at least 40 people, the police had earlier said.

Following the incident, More was initially detained by the Kurla police and was later placed under arrest.

He was booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.