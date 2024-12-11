Breaking News
Kurla bus crash Prelim test shows BEST bus was fine

Kurla bus crash: Prelim test shows BEST bus was fine

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officials say brakes were working fine, add that they will call experts from manufacturer and BEST for forensic analysis

Officials checking the bus on Monday night. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The bus involved in the accident on Monday was examined at the BEST depot by a team of RTO officials and found to be fine in preliminary tests. But the bus will further be examined by the manufacturer, Olectra, and the BEST undertaking separately with hi-tech equipment to assess if there was something wrong with it.


As per records, the bus is registered with the Mumbai Central RTO on August 20, 2024 and is just three months old. The Wadala RTO has been asked to submit a detailed report. “On Tuesday, at the Kurla bus depot, we examined the steering, accelerator and the brakes of the affected bus. They were found to be in fine condition as per norms, but they will need a detailed and deeper investigation with proper equipment to check their calibrations since it is an automatic electric vehicle,” a RTO official said.


“Once all reports come in, only then we will be able to assess if the driver was at fault, whether it was brake failure or whether there was some technical failure. Our teams are co-operating with the Mumbai police investigations. The issue will be investigated from all angles before a final report is submitted,” he added.  


Similar incident in Nashik

“Is something wrong with EV buses? Similar incident happened with MSRTC EV bus of the same company in Nashik bus stand where one person was killed and two injured,” asked a commuter Abhishek Deshmukh.

