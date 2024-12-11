Vijay Gaikwad had told his family he was going out to photocopy a bunch of documents when the BEST bus ran him over

Some vehicles totalled by the impact of the BEST bus. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Seventy-year-old retired railway employee, Vijay Gaikwad, told his family members that he was stepping out of his home to get a photocopy of some documents. However, these were the last words that he spoke to them. Gaikwad, who had recently undergone a knee replacement surgery, was one of the seven persons who was fatally mowed down by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus that rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on the SG Barve Road in Kurla (West) on Monday night. The incident took place around 9.30 pm in a crowded area after the driver lost control of the electric bus.

Gaikwad resided in the Brahmanwadi area in Kurla (West), close to the spot where the incident occurred that left 42 others injured. A shopkeeper, who witnessed the incident, said Gaikwad was the first person to be hit by the BEST bus before it rammed into other victims. According to Gaikwad's family members, he worked as a senior technician in the railways and retired around 10 years ago. He is now survived by his wife Pramila, son Tushar and daughter Darshana. Recently, he had undergone a knee replacement surgery as he was unable to walk, they said. On the day of the incident, he told his family members that he was stepping out and visiting a nearby shop to get a photocopy of some documents, the family members said.

But his wife later got a call from his number with the caller not known to her asking her to visit the Bhabha Hospital, saying her husband was admitted there. The family members rushed to the hospital and were briefed about what happened. Gaikwad soon succumbed to his injuries during treatment. One of the shopkeepers, who rushed Gaikwad to the hospital after the incident, said, “The bus first knocked him down and later hit other pedestrians, vehicles and hawkers.” The police have arrested the driver of the BEST bus, Sanjay More, 54, on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was produced before a magistrate's court which remanded him in police custody till December 21.

