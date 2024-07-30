Mumbai gets water from seven reservoirs Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Lake levels in Mumbai reservoirs at 75.06 per cent, says BMC x 00:00

The collective lake levels in Mumbai of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 75.06 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the collective lake levels on Tuesday were at 10,86,376 million litres or 75.06 per cent. During the same time in 2023, the lake levels were at 73.99 per cent while in 2022 it was near 88.53 per cent.

Mumbai receives water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to civic officials, Tansa's water level is 99.38 per cent. Portable water levels accessible in the Middle Vaitarna are at 77.42 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 46.22 per cent and Bhatsa at 72.90 per cent. Meanwhile, the lake levels of Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar are at 100 per cent.

However, one of the largest lakes, Upper Vaitarna is still less than halfway full despite four of the seven lakes having already overflowed. The minimal rainfall reported in the catchment area of all seven lakes has kept the overall water stock static in the last three days.

Per a mid-day report, when lake levels fell below 7 per cent, the BMC began drawing reserve water from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes in the first week of June, withdrawing 48,432 million litres below the lowest drawable level (LDL).

The BMC stopped using this water when the rains came in the last week of June. Even after the rain begins, the water level takes more than a week to reach the LDL.

Upper Vaitarna has a storage capacity of 2.27 lakh million litres above the LDL and now retains 1 lakh million litres of usable water, representing approximately 44 per cent of its capacity. The lake located above Vaitarna is usually the last to fill each year. The overall storage capacity of all lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres of water.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the city and suburbs will see a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rainfall in the city.