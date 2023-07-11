Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 26.43 per cent

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 26.43 pc, as per the BMC official

Representative image/iStock

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 26.43 pc, as per the BMC official.

According to the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 51.90 per cent.

At Modak-Sagar, 52.45 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 37.23 per cent, Bhatsa 20.31 per cent, Vihar 45.03 per cent and Tulsi 63.64 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 3,82,540 million litre of water on July 11, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.