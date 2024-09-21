The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai conducts the auction of the valuables offered to Lord Ganesha during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival

PIC/Aditi Haralkar

Listen to this article Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal begins auction of valuables offered to Lord Ganesha x 00:00

The auction of the valuables offered to Bappa at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal began on Saturday evening. The auction process takes place every year. So far, a small silver mooshak has been auctioned for Rs 16,000 while a 268-gram silver modak fetched Rs 27,000.

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal has received R5.65 crore in cash donations this Ganesh Chaturthi, its treasurer revealed on Friday. Mangesh Dalvi, the treasurer, said, “Between September 7 and 20, the faithful donated Rs 5,65,90,000 in cash. Devotees have also donated 4,151 grams of gold and 64,321 grams of silver.”

A public auction of attractive gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of the idol is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 6 pm sharp. The event will take place at the Lalbaugcha Raja mandap.

According to sources, some devotees of Ganpati Bappa also donated dollars.

The iconic idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Putlabai chawl, is a central attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the beloved deity.

On September 5, the first look of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled, and the grand reveal set the stage for one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events.

The Kambli family has been custodians of the revered idol and managing celebrations surrounding it for 80 years.

On Day 1 of the festivities on September 7, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal received donations amounting to Rs 48.3 lakh.

Lalbaugcha Raja also received donations of 255.80 grams of gold and 5,024 grams of silver.

