Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi should be booked for treason for his comments on Marathi amid the language row, reported the PTI.

A controversy erupted over the latter's remarks on Marathi language.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray also alleged that Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks reflect the hidden agenda of the RSS and the BJP to divide Mumbai, according to the PTI.

At an event in Ghatkopar area in Mumbai on Wednesday, Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," as per the PTI.

After a strong criticism from the opposition over his remarks, Joshi on Thursday said that Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it.

"Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it," he said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued, the news agency reported.

Uddhav Thackeray, while targeting Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said, "They have not raised India-Pakistan issue (for some time now) but it is 'batenge toh katenge'. It's not just a Marathi vs non-Marathi issue, but also Maratha vs non-Marathas and capture the state," the PTI reported.

'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) was the slogan raised by senior BJP leaders during the Maharashtra assembly polls last year.

The former Maharashtra CM dared Bhaiyyaji Joshi to make such statements in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and come back safely.

Just because "Marathi manoos" is welcoming, does not mean anyone can hit him, he added.

"The BJP has no regards for Marathi manoos because it knows he is going to vote for them. This is a sadist mentality which has come to the fore. This is a ploy to break Mumbai," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed, as per the PTI.

"He should be booked for treason. I had made a law (in capacity as CM) to make Marathi compulsory in the state. This (his remarks) is against the law," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the government should either act against Joshi or accept the "sin", a reference to Joshi's remarks.

He also rejected the government's defence in the House over the issue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the state assembly that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Mumbai is a metropolis. If you (BJP) want to win it, then do it by doing good work, and not by spreading venom."

"If those in the BJP have love for their mother tongue, then they should condemn it (Joshi's remark)," he added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)