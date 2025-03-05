Breaking News
Abu Azmi should be permanently suspended, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the suspension of party leader Abu Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray supported the suspension of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi from the budget session, saying that the "suspension should be permanent," reported news agency ANI.


"He should be permanently suspended. It should not just be for the Budget Session, the suspension should be permanent," Thackeray told reporters on Wednesday.


Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also reacted to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'X' post on Abu Azmi's suspension, saying that "Let him object if he wants to. The entire Maharashtra has raised an objection against him. If he wants, he should make him contest from there (UP). He does not know the truth."


Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the suspension of party leader Abu Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned the basis of the suspension and asserted that free thought cannot be curtailed by punitive measures, "If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will remain between freedom of expression and slavery? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein in truth, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking. Today's free thinking says we don't want BJP."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks, reported ANI.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindus and Muslims, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have claimed about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Azmi said.

"I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any other great me, but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X.

(With inputs from ANI)

