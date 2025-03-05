Members of the treasury benches said Aurangzeb's praise amounted to insult of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the legislative assembly's membership till the end of the ongoing Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 over his remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, news agency PTI reported.

The members of the treasury benches said Aurangzeb's praise amounted to insult of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The motion of suspension, which was passed by a voice note, was moved by state minister Chandrakant Patil in the House, PTI reported.

"Azmi's comments praising Aurangzeb and criticising Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj do not suit the stature of an MLA and is an insult of the democratic institution of the legislative assembly," Patil said.



Azmi, the president of SP's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (present-day Myanmar).

"Our GDP (gross domestic product) accounted for 24 per cent [of the world GDP] and India was called a golden sparrow [during his regime]," claimed the Member of Legislative (MLA) from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in Mumbai.

PTI reported that when asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.



His comments rocked both houses of the state legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling side demanding his suspension and that he be booked for treason.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Azmi said his statements were twisted.

"Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," he said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar on Wednesday condemned the remark made by Azmi, calling it "useless" and questioning the person's right to live in India for praising Aurangzeb.

According to news agency ANI, he also questioned whether the statement was made with an intention to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, which began on Monday, will end on March 26. The budget will be presented on March 10.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)