Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Latur may face water scarcity minister tells officials to prepare supply plans
<< Back to Elections 2024

Latur may face water scarcity; minister tells officials to prepare supply plans

Updated on: 02 March,2024 08:45 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Saturday asked officials in Latur to make plans for water supply amid the possibility of scarcity in summer. Water storage in the dams in the region is low due to less rainfall during last year's monsoon, he said

Latur may face water scarcity; minister tells officials to prepare supply plans

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
Latur may face water scarcity; minister tells officials to prepare supply plans
x
00:00

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Saturday asked officials in Latur to make plans for water supply amid the possibility of scarcity in summer. Water storage in the dams in the region is low due to less rainfall during last year's monsoon, he said.


Water from Manjra project is reserved for drinking purposes for Latur city and the local civic body must make arrangements for adequate supply, he said. "To overcome water scarcity in rural areas, the Zilla Parishad must prepare village-wise list of measures. No village must be deprived of water," Bansode told officials.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday, March 1, said water availability in dams in the state is just 44 per cent as compared to 61 per cent last year.


Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said the condition in drought-prone Marathwada region was a matter of concern in view of the approaching summer, newswire PTI reported.

"The condition in Marathwada division is a matter of concern. Last year, (this time around) Marathwada had 47 per cent water in its dams. This year the storage is just 24 per cent. The region needs special prioritisation (with regards to water management)," the deputy CM said.

Nagpur division has 54 per cent water storage as against 55 per cent last year, while Amravati has 66 per cent, up from 57 per cent, which will suffice in summers, he added.

"Last time around the water storage in dams was 61 per cent, but this year it is 44 per cent. It is necessary to effectively manage water. Water will be first prioritised for drinking, then agriculture, followed by industry," he informed the House.

Emphasis is being given to desilting water bodies to create additional storage capacity under the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme, Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Fadnavis said that the state is ranked first in Foreign Direct Investment by securing over Rs 1 lakh crore of overseas fund flows and trumping the next three states on the list by a significant margin,.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said Maharashtra received investment of Rs 1,00,112 crore between April and December, newswire PTI reported.

"This is important because the states we say there is a competition with like Karnataka has secured investment of Rs 30,219 crore, Gujarat Rs 48,410 crore, Delhi Rs 31,361 crore. If the FDI of these states are combined, then it comes to around Rs 1,09,000 crore, while Maharashtra alone has secured investment of Rs 1 lakh crore," he said in the House.

The FDI data comes as major relief to the Eknath Shinde government, which has been battling opposition allegations that big ticket projects were leaving Maharashtra for other states. (With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news news maharashtra latur
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK