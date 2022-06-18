Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lawrence Bishnois gang member claims Karan Johar was on the target list for extortion

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member claims Karan Johar was on the target list for extortion

Updated on: 18 June,2022 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

But a senior official also warned that these claims have not been verified yet, and there was a possibility that there was an element of bragging in Kamble's statements

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member claims Karan Johar was on the target list for extortion

Karan Johar. File Pic


Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has told investigators that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was on the list of persons whom the gang planned to target for extortion, a police official said on Saturday.

But a senior official also warned that these claims have not been verified yet, and there was a possibility that there was an element of bragging in Kamble's statements.




Kamble was a close aide of Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, and well aware of the murder conspiracy, a police official said.


Show full article

karan johar mumbai Sidhu Moose Wala national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK