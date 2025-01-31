The announcement was made by the state Minister Ashish Shelar who also adopted two lions from the park for a year

The lions adopted by Ashish Shelar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Leopard safari to begin at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali x 00:00

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali area of Mumbai is set to launch its leopard safari if everything goes as planned, the officials said on Friday.

The announcement was made by the state’s Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar.

In addition, Shelar has personally adopted two lions from the park for a year.

Following the announcement, the tourist visiting SGNP may soon be able to witness a captive leopard safari.

Minister Ashish Shelar was accompanied by District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar, Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Field Director G Mallikarjun, SGNP Deputy Director (South ) Revati Kulkarni, Assistant Conservator of Forests Sudhir Sonawane, Range Forest Officer Yogesh Mahajan and other officials.

At present SGNP has a captive tiger safari and a captive lion safari. It may be noted that SGNP also has a leopard rescue and rehabilitation centre where rescued leopard cubs from various parts of Maharashtra are kept. However, these leopards are not currently available for public viewing due to the lack of a dedicated leopard safari.

Shelar has instructed officials to prepare a proposal for a new captive leopard safari, which will require approximately 30 hectares of land and an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crores.

The minister has assured that the necessary funds will be allocated from the forest department and district planning committee.