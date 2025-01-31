Breaking News
Coming soon: Greenfield access controlled road between Mumbai, MMR
Pier cage of under-construction Mumbai Metro-4 collapses in Kurla
Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai
Elderly woman falls into creek in Thane, rescued
4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across state
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Leopard safari to begin at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali

Mumbai: Leopard safari to begin at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali

Updated on: 31 January,2025 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The announcement was made by the state Minister Ashish Shelar who also adopted two lions from the park for a year

Mumbai: Leopard safari to begin at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali

The lions adopted by Ashish Shelar

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Leopard safari to begin at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali
x
00:00

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali area of Mumbai is set to launch its leopard safari if everything goes as planned, the officials said on Friday.


The announcement was made by the state’s Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar.


In addition, Shelar has personally adopted two lions from the park for a year.


"The minister also adopted two lions, "Bharat" and "Bharati", from the park for a year," said an official.

Following the announcement, the tourist visiting SGNP may soon be able to witness a captive leopard safari.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, and Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs, Adv. Ashish Shelar visited the park and made the announcement. 

Minister Ashish Shelar was accompanied by District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar, Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Field Director G Mallikarjun, SGNP Deputy Director (South ) Revati Kulkarni, Assistant Conservator of Forests Sudhir Sonawane, Range Forest Officer Yogesh Mahajan and other officials.

At present SGNP has a captive tiger safari and a captive lion safari. It may be noted that SGNP also has a leopard rescue and rehabilitation centre where rescued leopard cubs from various parts of Maharashtra are kept. However, these leopards are not currently available for public viewing due to the lack of a dedicated leopard safari.

Shelar has instructed officials to prepare a proposal for a new captive leopard safari, which will require approximately 30 hectares of land and an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crores.

The minister has assured that the necessary funds will be allocated from the forest department and district planning committee.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay gandhi national park Leopard mumbai news ashish shelar mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK