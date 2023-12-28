Leopard wanders into residential area near Pune, rescued after 5-hr operation

A leopard wandered into a residential area in Pune district, Maharashtra, prompting a five-hour rescue operation that ended successfully with the animal's safe extraction

A leopard wandered into a residential area in Pune district, Maharashtra, prompting a five-hour rescue operation that ended successfully with the animal's safe extraction, according to a police official.

A report in PTI stated that the locals in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area reported seeing an adult leopard about 4:50 a.m. After being alerted, forest officials, police, the fire department, and members of the RESQ Charitable Trust rushed to tranquillize and rescue the wild cat.

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors to avoid agitating the animals as a result of the ruckus. According to Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Karkar of the Chikhli police station, the leopard first entered the Sonawane Vasti area of Chikhali, the report added.

Karkar revealed that the leopard sought refuge in a field after an attempt to trap it at a godown failed. It was eventually tranquillized with a dart and rescued later.

"Efforts were made to capture the leopard at a godown, but the feline gave the rescuers the slip. It was then isolated on a farm. Eventually, the leopard was tranquilised with a dart and successfully rescued around 10 am," Karkar told PTI.

According to the report, the rescue operation ended without any human casualties or injury to the leopard. The RESQ Charitable Trust's Nachiket Upadhyay complimented the joint efforts of all agencies engaged in properly darting and saving the animal.

Officials stated that the leopard's health would be evaluated before it was released back into the wild.

An adult golden jackal was discovered dead on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway early Wednesday morning. According to a PTI story, a spokesperson from a wildlife protection group believes the jackal was hit by a vehicle.

According to the article, Pawan Sharma, the founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden, investigated the case and decided that the male jackal died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision.

"A detailed necropsy (post-mortem) will be conducted to find out if the animal had any complications," he was quoted as saying.

With PTI inputs

