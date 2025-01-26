Let's celebrate spirit of democracy that makes our nation strong: Devendra Fadnavis on Republic Day 2025

The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' to mark the occasion

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha'

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of Republic Day 2025 on Sunday.

Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong."

The Republic Day 2025 parade will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day 2025 on Sunday, wishing that the occasion would strengthen efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said.

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

India as a sovereign democratic republic completed 75 years of its eventful journey on Sunday, with the stage set at the Kartavya Path for the ceremonial parade during which the country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage.

Besides VVIP dignitaries, members of the Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests who have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the momentous occasion and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the parade.

The arrival of the president and her Indonesian counterpart will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army.

The two presidents will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)