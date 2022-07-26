Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai today: BMC

A high tide of 3.92 metre is expected at 11.05 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.26 metre is expected at 10.45 pm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 3.92 metre is expected at 11.05 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.26 metre is expected at 10.45 pm. Also, a low tide of 2.09 metre is likely to occur at 5.10 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 1.35 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 3 mm and 2.62 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1268.4 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1501.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature be 26°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.