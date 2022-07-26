Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A high tide of 3.92 metre is expected at 11.05 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.26 metre is expected at 10.45 pm

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai today: BMC

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic


Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 3.92 metre is expected at 11.05 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.26 metre is expected at 10.45 pm. Also, a low tide of 2.09 metre is likely to occur at 5.10 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 1.35 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 3 mm and 2.62 mm showers, respectively.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1268.4 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1501.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature be 26°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

