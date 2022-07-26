Mumbai weather update: No heavy showers this week, says IMD

As per average rainfall of 30 years, June receives 493 mm and July receives 840 mm of rain

Pic/Ashish Raje

The intensity of rain will further reduce in the next five days in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The rain in the first half of the month has already crossed the average rainfall of June and July.

As per average rainfall of 30 years, June receives 493 mm and July receives 840 mm of rain. The city received 1,500 mm of rainfall till Monday, July 25, which is 270 mm more than the average till date. The heavy rainfall is also reflected in the water stock of the lakes that supply water to the city.

But from last week, the intensity of the rainfall has been decreasing. As per the forecast released by IMD, in the next five days the rainfall will be intensified in central, eastern and north-east parts of India and then shift to the northern parts of India. But it is very unlikely that Maharashtra will get heavy or very heavy spells in the next week. “As per the forecast, Mumbai and nearby areas like Palghar, Thane and Raigad will have moderate to light rain with decreasing intensity over next five days,” said an official of IMD, Mumbai.