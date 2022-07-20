Lights, camera, action: Dahisar plot freed of junkies, drunkards

This newspaper’s report spurs authorities to install light poles and plan for CCTV cameras in open space at Navagaon that had become a den of anti-social elements

Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of MHB police station interacting with the locals

Acting on a mid-day report highlighting the plight of a public plot in Navagaon, Dahisar West, that would turn into an open-air vice den crowded with drunkards and drug addicts after sunset, the authorities have installed light poles and made plans to have CCTV cameras.

Taking cognizance of the report of May 31, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had filed a suo moto case and asked the authorities to respond within a stipulated time and also be physically present for the hearing (mid-day has a copy of the notice).



A light pole being installed at the open plot at Navagaon, Dahisar West. Schoolkids play in the ground in the morning

“After reading the article and seeing the photos, it was evident that this was a clear case of violation of human rights where safety, civil rights and hygiene, especially for women and children were being compromised. We as a team followed the due procedure to ensure that prompt action is taken” said a senior official of the Commission. MLA Manisha Chaudhari said she had started an independent process of forwarding the complaints from the locals to all authorities concerned, along with her covering letter and had personally visited the site along with BMC officials.

She spoke at length with the aggrieved locals and identified the areas which were being misused by anti-social elements, “I have also released money from the government funds which are at my disposal to install CCTVs at strategic locations, as advised by the local police,” she said.

“Our 200 sq. mtr. ground was buzzing with activity soon after the article appeared. A senior police officer and his team were the first to visit and assured us that things would be under control. The very next day a team of officers from the Collector’s office came to ask us questions and today we have respite from the daily nightlong ruckus and obnoxiously loud abusive talks that could be heard by families in the entire neighbourhood. Based on altercations in the past, where the frustrated locals had tried to intervene, the volatile situation has been diffused, before it became a major law and order situation,” said local resident Manoj Paralkar, who was the complainant.



Copy of the letter from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission

Manoj added that they do get some miscreants over the weekends, but there are signs of improvement. “Four light poles have been fixed and we hope the cables are laid soon and the entire dark patch is illuminated,” he said.

Senior PI Sudhir Kundalkar of MHB police station said that his team of officers and beat marshalls have been instructed to pay regular visits to the ground and the same is monitored by QR codes which have been put up on the spot. “Lights and CCTVs will be of great help for us to keep real-time surveillance,” he said.

Happy with the positive changes, Sister Sheila, principal of Mary Immaculate Girl’s High School, said on behalf of her nearly 2,000 students that she would like to thank all authorities, including the police and mid–day for putting an end to all illegal activities. Empty liquor bottles and disposable glasses littered in the ground were a disturbing sight for the children and her staff, she said.