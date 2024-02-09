Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 2.09 crore voters to decide fate of 258 candidates in Maharashtra's 3rd phase

Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar will fiercely compete in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra.

A total of 2.09 crore voters will decide the fates of 258 candidates competing for victory in 11 constituencies throughout Maharashtra, with polling planned for the third round of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 passed on April 22, reported PTI.

According to the report, Raigad has 13 candidates, Baramati has 38, Osmanabad has 31, Latur has 28, Solapur has 21, Madha has 32, Sangli has 20, Satara has 16, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg has nine, Kolhapur has 23, and Hatkanangale has 27, according to government statistics.

The electorate has a total of 2,09,92,616 voters, with 1,07,64,741 men, 1,02,26,946 females, and 929 third-gender people. There are 23,036 voting stations spread over 11 seats, the report added.

Per the PTI report, one of the highlights of the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be the fierce competition between Supriya Sule of the NCP, who represents Sharadchandra Pawar's faction, and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, who is running in Baramati for the rival NCP faction led by her husband, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Furthermore, two members of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dynasty are running in the elections. Udayanraje Bhosale is running as a BJP candidate in Satara, whereas Shahu Chhatrapati is running on the Congress banner in Kolhapur, the report added.

Union Minister Narayan Rane is running for Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri on the BJP ticket.

S Chockalingam, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, reported that preventive steps had been implemented against 95,250 people in the state as of April 22. In addition, items worth Rs 471.89 crore were recovered, including Rs 43.96 crore in cash, Rs 34.78 crore in spirits and Rs 216.47 crore in narcotics, the PTI report added.

