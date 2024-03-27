Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 AIMIM eyeing eight seats may affect MVA
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: AIMIM eyeing eight seats; may affect MVA

Premium

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

As party firms up its plans for state, analysts say move could affect opposition and benefit the BJP alliance

Lok Sabha elections 2024: AIMIM eyeing eight seats; may affect MVA

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan

Key Highlights

  1. AIMIM is planning to contest Lok Sabha election in 7 to 8 constituencies in Maharashtra
  2. This move by AIMIM could disrupt the vote bank of MVA
  3. According to official data, there are 17 to 18 per cent Muslim voters in Mumbai

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to contest the Lok Sabha election in seven to eight constituencies in Maharashtra, two of which could be in Mumbai. This move by AIMIM could disrupt the vote bank of MVA.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha Elections 2024 aimim south mumbai mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK