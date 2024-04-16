Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar says oppn targets PM Modi in frustration since it lacks formidable leader

At a rally before Shiv Sena nominees' filed nominations for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Ajit Pawar defended PM Modi's leadership.

NCP chief and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, chastised the Opposition for its constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He ascribed the criticism to the Opposition's lack of a capable leader to fight Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at a rally before Shiv Sena nominees Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyasheel Mane's nominations in the Kolhapur and Hatkanangale constituencies for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, respectively, Pawar defended PM Modi's leadership, noting various developmental projects implemented during his tenure, reported IANS.

Pawar, reportedly, emphasised that the poor, oppressed, and marginalised have benefited from the government's policies under PM Modi's leadership during the last decade.

According to the report, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "It is pitiable that the Opposition is criticising PM Modi even as a slew of developmental initiatives have been taken by him in the last 10 years. The poor, downtrodden, and the oppressed have benefited from PM Modi-led government's decisions."

The NCP chief further added, "As the Opposition lacks a formidable leader, they target PM Modi. The Opposition is also alleging that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be the last. There is no truth in such claims,"

Addressing concerns about the Opposition's predictions that the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be the final, Pawar denounced such allegations as false.

Pawar urged the MahaYuti partners to contest the next Lok Sabha elections in total unity, emphasising the importance of a thorough poll plan that takes into account the adversaries' strengths and skills, the report further added.

According to the report, Pawar encouraged alliance allies to prioritise the election and support Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister, regardless of caste, community, or personal links.

"Do not think of castes or communities or of relations but consider the Lok Sabha elections as a crucial one to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time," the IANS report quoted him as saying.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra will be voting in five phases in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and electing 48 parliamentarians to represent them. The polling will be held from April 19 to May 20.

