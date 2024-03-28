Lok Sabha elections 2024: City Congress snubs Shiv Sena (UBT)!

Coordination meetings held; Congress abstains from supporting Uddhav’s Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mumbai Congress held coordination meetings Shiv Sena (UBT) declared candidates for four constituencies of Mumbai Udhav Thackeray had declared Amol Kirtikar as the candidate on March 10

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mumbai Congress held coordination meetings for the South Mumbai constituency on Tuesday, but workers of the Congress have decided not to campaign for Shiv Sena (UBT) in other constituencies of Mumbai, as UBT has declared candidates without consulting Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) declared candidates for four constituencies of Mumbai: South Mumbai, South Central Mumbai, North West Mumbai, and North East Constituency. “It is obvious Arvind Sawant, who is the current MP of South Mumbai, will be the candidate for the election. So, our leader asked us to coordinate with UBT for the campaign. We have asked our leader about other constituencies. They told us the party will give instructions,” said a Mumbai Congress insider.

Clive Dias, Congress president of the North West Constituency, said, “We are not involved in the UBT campaign till now. Our party will tell us about camping. .” Meanwhile, local leaders of the North East and South-Central Constituency said that they haven’t received any instruction about campaigning from the party.

Nizamuddin Rayeen, spokesperson of the Mumbai Congress, said, “Yes, a meeting was held on Tuesday at the Mumbai Congress office with UBT for South Mumbai. As Arvind Sawant is the current MP, he will be a candidate for the election. But about other constituencies, we did not receive any instruction from the party. We will follow our party’s instructions.”

Udhav Thackeray had declared Amol Kirtikar as the candidate on March 10. Since then, Kirtikar started campaigning, but no other party of MVA is involved in his campaigning. Congress leader Sanajay Nirupam opposed Amol Kirtikar.

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut officially declared four candidates for Mumbai: Anil Desai for South Central Mumbai, Sanjay Patil for North East Mumbai, Amol Kirtikar for North West Mumbai, and Arvind Sawant for South Mumbai.

