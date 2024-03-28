Prakash Ambedkar announces candidates as VBA distances from Maha Vikas Aghadi, opts for alliance with Maratha leader Jarange Patil

Prakash Ambedkar, chief, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar shuns MVA alliance x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has chosen to stay away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi Instead, it has decided to seek the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s support Party’s president Prakash Ambedkar also announced some candidates on Wednesday

As expected, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has chosen to stay away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Instead, it has decided to seek the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s support to form a third front for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Party’s president Prakash Ambedkar also announced some candidates on Wednesday, as the deadline he had given to the MVA for patching up, ended.

Ambedkar will himself be the VBA candidate from Akola in western Vidarbha, where he had won twice in succession in the past and later suffered many successive losses, including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. VBA’s candidates have been chosen in some constituencies considering their respective caste influence in the constituencies but did not have representation in the parliament’s lower house for many years. For example, a Banjara has been fielded in Yavatmal-Vashim where Banjara caste members decide the election outcome. In Wardha, VBA’s candidate is from the Kunbi caste which has a large presence there. Ambedkar mentioned their respective caste while naming his candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Jarange Patil

Ambedkar justified the caste-based distribution. “OBCs and Nomadic Tribes have a little representation. To beat BJP-led polarisation, we will field Muslims, Jains, OBCs and Marathas,” he added at a press conference in Akola. The VBA chief declared support to the Congress candidate in Nagpur while naming his party’s seven candidates. In Sangli, the OBC party’s Prakash Shendge has been extended support.

The Jarange-Patil factor

He said the parties that were interested in allying with VBA, did not consider the Jarange factor (the agitated Maratha community is being led by the activist) despite his insistence. “I met Jarange recently. We will talk again on March 31, April 1 and 2 to decide our approach on agrarian crisis, jobs and agro-based industry,” he said, adding that Jarange will decide on his Maratha candidates after this next meeting.

“People want change. We will be criticised for making a new front. Allegations will be made, but we say that we have a social alliance with Jarange Patil. We are sure that the voters will accept it. This is our new beginning,” he said. According to him his party would cut heavily on expenditure during the polls, because “those who spend a lot of money do not work for the voters, but have affiliation with their donors”.

The VBA had been seen as a spoiler and accused of being BJP’s B team because it has divided votes, ultimately benefitting parties like the BJP and its allies. In 2019, VBA had dented the Congress-NCP in at least 10 seats.

VBA’s candidates

Bhandara-Gondiya: Sanjay Kewat; Gadchiroli: Hitesh Pandurang Madavi; Chandrapur: Rajesh Bele; Buldhana: Vasantrao Magar; Akola: Prakash Ambedkar; Amravati: Prajakta Pillewan; Wardha: Rajendra Salunke; Yavatmal-Washim: Khem Singh Pawar.

Eight

No. of candidates the VBA has announced till now

Four

No. of seats Shiv Sena (UBT) was willing to part with