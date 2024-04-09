Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress accuses BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

Maharashtra Congress has accused BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar of delivering a "hate" speech

Sudhir Mungantiwar. Pic/X

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar of violating the election code of conduct by delivering a "hate" speech. The Congress has also written to the Election Commission regarding the matter, the PTI reported.

The Congress also demanded that Sudhir Mungantiwar's nomination be cancelled, according to the PTI.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said while giving a speech on Monday as part of his campaigning, Sudhir Mungantiwar engaged in "spreading hate, lowering dignity of women, defamation, dissemination of misinformation and creating enmity among different groups," as per the PTI.

"These actions not only violate the model code of conduct and electoral rules but also demonstrate a blatant disregard for ethical campaigning practices and democratic norms," he alleged in the letter, according to the news agency.

Congress' Atul Londhe demanded that the candidature of Sudhir Mungantiwar, a state cabinet minister, from Chandrapur be cancelled and a ban be imposed on him from contesting future elections.

Meanwhile, an unfazed Sudhir Mungantiwar took to social media platform X to dub the letter as a "mischief" and asserted he just reminded the Congress of atrocities it committed in 1984, when it was in power at the Centre.

१९८४ साली काँग्रेस ने केलेल्या अत्याचारांची आठवण करुन दिली तर इतक्या मिरच्या झोंबल्या. अर्धवट क्लिप वायरल करुन काँग्रेस ने जनतेवर केलेले अन्याय तुम्ही लपवू शकणार नाही. १९८४ च्या दंगलीत असे अत्याचार झालेच नाहीत असं छाती ठोक पणे मला काँग्रेसच्या नेत्यांनी सांगावं. काँग्रेसच्या… pic.twitter.com/05Z5ecyaEY — Sudhir Mungantiwar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SMungantiwar) April 8, 2024

"Congress cannot hide from people for the atrocities it committed. I will always speak against the dictatorial rule of Congress and will not be scared by such mischiefs," said the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing deal under which the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress 17 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats in Maharashtra.

The Congress gave up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), respectively.

While the Sena (UBT) said the goal of the alliance was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress said it has decided to be "large-hearted" to achieve this objective.

(with PTI inputs)

