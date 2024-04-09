Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Congress accuses BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of giving hate speech writes to EC
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress accuses BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Congress has accused BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar of delivering a "hate" speech

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress accuses BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

Sudhir Mungantiwar. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress accuses BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar of violating the election code of conduct by delivering a "hate" speech. The Congress has also written to the Election Commission regarding the matter, the PTI reported.


The Congress also demanded that Sudhir Mungantiwar's nomination be cancelled, according to the PTI.


In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said while giving a speech on Monday as part of his campaigning, Sudhir Mungantiwar engaged in "spreading hate, lowering dignity of women, defamation, dissemination of misinformation and creating enmity among different groups," as per the PTI.


"These actions not only violate the model code of conduct and electoral rules but also demonstrate a blatant disregard for ethical campaigning practices and democratic norms," he alleged in the letter, according to the news agency.

Congress' Atul Londhe demanded that the candidature of Sudhir Mungantiwar, a state cabinet minister, from Chandrapur be cancelled and a ban be imposed on him from contesting future elections.

Meanwhile, an unfazed Sudhir Mungantiwar took to social media platform X to dub the letter as a "mischief" and asserted he just reminded the Congress of atrocities it committed in 1984, when it was in power at the Centre.

"Congress cannot hide from people for the atrocities it committed. I will always speak against the dictatorial rule of Congress and will not be scared by such mischiefs," said the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing deal under which the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress 17 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats in Maharashtra.

The Congress gave up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), respectively.

While the Sena (UBT) said the goal of the alliance was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress said it has decided to be "large-hearted" to achieve this objective.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 congress BJP mumbai news Election Commission India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK