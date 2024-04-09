Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA to declare seat-sharing today

Partners resolve differences, set to unveil joint strategy for Maharashtra elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have been at loggerheads over a couple of seats in Mumbai. File pic

MVA partners are out to use the Gudhi Padva muhurat to bury difference over seat-sharing They have promised to announce all 48 seats at a joint press conference State Congress made it a matter of prestige and escalated it to the party’s high command

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners are out to use the Gudhi Padva muhurat on Tuesday to exploit the Marathi plank and also to bury the difference over seat-sharing. They have promised to announce all 48 seats at a joint press conference here on Tuesday.

Of the three, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have been at loggerheads over a couple of seats in Mumbai, and Sangli where the former had announced its candidates without consulting the partner. The state Congress made it a matter of prestige and escalated it to the party’s high command in New Delhi. The Sena hadn’t relented till Monday and maintained its claim on the constituency.

While Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said his party still insisted on having Sangli. “We are hopeful about getting Sangli. In fact, we insist on that one point,” he added. In Sangli, Congress aspirant Vishal Patil reiterated Thorat’s stand.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been arguing the party’s case, said there was no dispute over seat-sharing. “All of us will get together on an auspicious muhurat of Gudhi Padva to address a joint press conference on Tuesday. We will tell you about the joint campaign and seats we have shared so far,” he said.

Congress had issues with NCP (Sharad Pawar) over Bhiwandi, but that too seemed to be sorted, because there was no rumbling over it like Sangli. According to information, of 48 seats, the Sena is set to get 22, the Congress 16 and NCP 10. Most of the candidates have been announced. Sena is left with only one nomination for a seat in Mumbai (North) if the Congress refuses to take it.

48

No of LS seats in Maharashtra