Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Error in digital system left Mumbai doctors worried over election duties

Updated on: 29 March,2024 04:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Thane and Mumbai collectors confirm digital error, revoke orders amid doctor’s uncertainty

More than 1,000 workers from BMC hospitals and JJ hospital were called for election duty

Listen to this article
The Thane collector as well as the suburban collector said doctors were wrongly assigned election duties due to an error in the system. "It is all digital and they had entered in professor for the doctors which is why this happened. Now it will take a couple of days for it to be in writing but we have revoked the orders and the same has been conveyed to Medical Education Commissioner, Rajeev Nivatkar," said Thane collector Ashok Shingare.


“It is a randomised software used for the purpose and has been in use for a while now,” he added. Nivatkar remained unavailable for comment. Similarly, suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar said there was an error on the part of BMC as they did not check the column for emergency services while filling out the form. 


"We have revoked the orders," he said. However, no written orders have been passed. While verbal reassurance has been enough for BMC doctors, at JJ Hospital there is still a sense of uncertainty. "All we have done so far is send them a request and Nivatkar sir is trying to have them revoked," said a senior doctor from a BMC hospital.


"We have yet to receive the orders," said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital. Earlier, Dr Saple had also pointed out that the order doesn't just potentially hamper the work but violates the directive by the election commission dated June. This order exempts doctors, nurses, and other personnel from election duty. In the case of BMC doctors, the clerical staff is still required to show up on election duty.

