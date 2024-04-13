Lok Sabha elections 2024: How polls can impact the real estate market

The outcome of this election has far-reaching implications on policies, investor sentiments, and economic stability, all of which influences the dynamics of the real estate sector

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

The Lok Sabha election in India is not just a political event but a seismic shift that reverberates across various sectors, including the real estate market. The outcome of this election has far-reaching implications on policies, investor sentiments, and economic stability, all of which influences the dynamics of the real estate sector.