Lok Sabha elections 2024: How polls can impact the real estate market

The outcome of this election has far-reaching implications on policies, investor sentiments, and economic stability, all of which influences the dynamics of the real estate sector
Representational Image. Pic/iStock
Key Highlights
- The Lok Sabha election in India is not just a political event but a seismic shift
- Most direct impacts of Lok Sabha elections on real estate market is through policy changes
- New governments often come with new agendas and priorities
The Lok Sabha election in India is not just a political event but a seismic shift that reverberates across various sectors, including the real estate market. The outcome of this election has far-reaching implications on policies, investor sentiments, and economic stability, all of which influences the dynamics of the real estate sector.