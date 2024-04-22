Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi

Trans woman Hemangi Sakhi tells mid-day she is determined to bring voice of community to parliament

Mahamandaleshvar Hemangi Sakhi

Decision of Hemangi Sakhi to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi is noteworthy She tells mid-day about what keeps her going in the face of struggle Being the first transgender to recite the Bhagavad Gita is a significant achievement

The decision of Mahamandaleshvar Hemangi Sakhi to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indeed noteworthy, given her commitment to raising issues and the voices of marginalised communities. Her journey from Baroda to Mumbai, and eventually to Vrindavan and Varanasi reflects her resilience and determination. She tells mid-day about what keeps her going in the face of struggle.