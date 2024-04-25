Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Malad West tops in transgender voters
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Malad West tops in transgender voters

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

This Assembly constituency accounts for 33 per cent of transgender voters in Mumbai

Malad accounts for a staggering 42 per cent of the total number of transgender voters in the district. File pic/Sameer Markande

In a significant revelation ahead of the upcoming elections, the Malad West Assembly constituency has emerged as a beacon of inclusivity, boasting the highest concentration of registered transgender voters in the Mumbai suburban district. According to recent data, this vibrant constituency accounts for a staggering 42 per cent of the total number of transgender voters in the district, and an impressive 33 per cent of the registered transgender voters across Mumbai.


District collector and election officer Rajendra Kshirsagar told mid-day, “Though the actual number of transgender voters may be higher, 812 voters have registered under the transgender category in the district.”


“The statistics shed light on the evolving landscape of political participation, particularly among marginalised communities. With 339 registered transgender voters, Malad West stands out as a symbol of progress and acceptance, showcasing a commendable commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard in the democratic process,” said an official from the Mumbai suburban district collector’s office. 


“The broader implications make this revelation even more noteworthy. Mumbai suburban district itself hosts a substantial portion of the city’s transgender electorate, with 79 per cent of the registered transgender voters in Mumbai calling this district their home. This underscores the significance of local engagement and representation in fostering a more inclusive democracy,” the official said.

Registered transgender voters

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 malad mumbai mumbai news news
