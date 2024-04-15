Lok Sabha elections 2024: 1.46 lakh seizures made for violation of election code

43 checkposts fortified with additional police personnel to check vehicles

Following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai Suburban District, 1,45,863 seizures have been made in four Lok sabha Constituencies for violating the election code, implemented by the Election Commission of India.

“A total of 92,294 seizures have been made in government properties, 35,048 in public properties, and 18,485 in private properties for literature confiscation,” said Rajendra Kshirsagar, district collector, Mumbai Suburban District. However, when this reporter called the Mumbai city district election office (collector office), the official failed to provide data related to the seizures, actions taken against violators and the number of squads formed to keep a check on the situation.

“After the implementation of the code, instructions have been given to start a thorough inspection in the district and expedite the process of seizure against those violating the code. No leniency will be shown towards those breaking the code during the election period. To ensure this pathaks (squads) have been formed,” said a spokesperson from the Mumbai suburban district collector office. He added that the district election officer had formed units comprising 165 Bharaari Pathak (flying squads) and 177 static surveillance teams along with “government machinery that has been actively monitoring the situation”.

Meanwhile, Kshirsagar asserted, “Under no circumstances will illegal transportation, liquor smuggling, and unidentified vehicle hauling be allowed, and all authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant.”

According to Kshirsagar, 43 checkposts have been fortified with “full manpower” including police personnel to conduct thorough inspections of vehicles coming through. “Also, no one is allowed to publish any material under any name or pseudonym related to the elections.