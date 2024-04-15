Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mischief mongers run riot

One of them even picked the same three options that OPS had chosen as the symbol. A draw of lots ensued and OPS was given the jackfruit symbol

Multiple O Panneerselvam posters are appearing around those of the former CM, causing confusion among voters. Pic/Thanthi TV; (right) A supporter holds aloft a dummy voting machine to explain to voters which O Panneerselvam to vote for. Pic/Krishnakumar Padmanabhan

As though he didn’t already have enough problems, mischievous elements have ensured that there are five other O Panneerselvams in the fray, all contesting as independents.

One of them even picked the same three options that OPS had chosen as the symbol. A draw of lots ensued and OPS was given the jackfruit symbol.

The trouble did not end there. Another candidate sought the “bunch of grapes.” symbol, and at first sight, both looked strikingly similar.

In a triple whammy, while all other O Panneerselvams had different surnames, like Ochappan, Oyyaram, and Oyyathevar, another candidate—No. 61 in the candidate’s list has joined the fray at the last minute. His surname? Believe it or not, Ottakarathevar, is the same surname as the ex-CM’s!

On Saturday, with just five days to go for polling, the mischief mongers kicked up things by another notch, surrounding the ex-CM’s posters with the other five posters across the vast constituency, causing him another headache.

“It is just to confuse the voters,” said OPS. “They all have O in their name.

But I am Oo-oh! And I will win. Nothing can shake me.”

Despite the big talk to us, he does ensure voters understand where his name and symbol will be on the voting machine and warns them to be careful.