Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Mischief mongers run riot
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mischief mongers run riot

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

One of them even picked the same three options that OPS had chosen as the symbol. A draw of lots ensued and OPS was given the jackfruit symbol

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mischief mongers run riot

Multiple O Panneerselvam posters are appearing around those of the former CM, causing confusion among voters. Pic/Thanthi TV; (right) A supporter holds aloft a dummy voting machine to explain to voters which O Panneerselvam to vote for. Pic/Krishnakumar Padmanabhan

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mischief mongers run riot
x
00:00

As though he didn’t already have enough problems, mischievous elements have ensured that there are five other O Panneerselvams in the fray, all contesting as independents.


One of them even picked the same three options that OPS had chosen as the symbol. A draw of lots ensued and OPS was given the jackfruit symbol.


The trouble did not end there. Another candidate sought the “bunch of grapes.” symbol, and at first sight, both looked strikingly similar.


In a triple whammy, while all other O Panneerselvams had different surnames, like Ochappan, Oyyaram, and Oyyathevar, another candidate—No. 61 in the candidate’s list has joined the fray at the last minute. His surname? Believe it or not, Ottakarathevar, is the same surname as the ex-CM’s!

On Saturday, with just five days to go for polling, the mischief mongers kicked up things by another notch, surrounding the ex-CM’s posters with the other five posters across the vast constituency, causing him another headache.

“It is just to confuse the voters,” said OPS. “They all have O in their name. 

But I am Oo-oh! And I will win. Nothing can shake me.”

Despite the big talk to us, he does ensure voters understand where his name and symbol will be on the voting machine and warns them to be careful.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK